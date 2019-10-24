Caretaker indicted for abusing elderly woman

The prosecution indicted Svatlena Lokianok, a Ukranian citizen that worked as a caretaker at a nursing home in Tel Aviv, for abuse and assault of a helpless person for acts against her 81 year old patient, according to Ynet.



According to the indictment, she beat the patient when she tried to move from a wheelchair to a bed and broke her nose and caused other injuries.



