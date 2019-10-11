Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Cargo plane crashes in Congo with presidential staff on board

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 13:41
DAKAR - A cargo plane carrying Congo presidential staff, including President Felix Tshisekedi's driver and a logistics manager, crashed in a forest in the east of the country on Thursday, three government sources said.

The plane, with eight people on board including crew, was heading for the capital Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, the civil aviation authority said.


