Catalan regional leader demands amnesty for convicted separatists

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 13:25
The leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia demanded amnesty for separatist leaders convicted by the Supreme Court on Monday for their roles in a failed bid to declare independence from Spain in 2017.

"We demand freedom for the political prisoners, the exiles, we demand an amnesty as the final stage for all those who have been persecuted," Quim Torra said in a televised address.


