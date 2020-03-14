Catering Halls Union will work to shut down events in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 14, 2020 16:08
The Israeli Union of Catering Halls and Gardens decided to try shutting down all of their events in an emergency meeting, according to Channel 12. The decision could cause up to 40,000 employees to be laid off or put into non-paid leave.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com