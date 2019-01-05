Central American migrants protest closure of Tijuana shelter

Breaking news.
Federal police took steps to close a migrant shelter in Mexico's city of Tijuana on Friday, sparking protests from some of the dozens of US-bound people who had been staying there after traveling in a caravan from Central America.
The arrival of several thousand migrants in recent months, many fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, has challenged Mexico's new president to make good on pledges to protect migrants in Mexico, just as the United States makes it increasingly hard for them to cross the border.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who began his presidency last month, has yet to detail how he will improve what he has described as deplorable conditions for people trekking thousands of miles across Mexico to the US border.
