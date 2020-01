Hamas allegedly is not interested in escalation with Israel after the assassination of IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani on Janurary 2, according to a report released by Channel 13.The report also detailed that Hamas remains interested in further arrangements, referring to ongoing negotiations with Israel over a long term ceasefire.

