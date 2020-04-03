The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Chechnya becomes first Russian region to impose coronavirus curfew

By REUTERS  
APRIL 3, 2020 15:52
The southern Russian region of Chechnya on Friday became the first to introduce a night curfew to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, despite having reported only a dozen confirmed cases.
Rights activists have raised concerns over how the lockdown measures will be enforced in the republic, where violent human rights abuses are reported on a regular basis. Chechen authorities deny those allegations.
The Muslim-majority republic said it was banning the movement of people and vehicles between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and announced it would close its borders from April 5, suspending road, rail and air transport links with the rest of Russia.
"The coronavirus cannot be kept at bay with half-measures. It is important to break the chain of transmission," Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader, said in a statement.
Chechnya, along with almost all other Russian regions, has introduced strict quarantine measures in recent days, closing restaurants, sports facilities and other venues, and telling residents to stay at home.
Videos surfaced on social media this week showing groups of men in black carrying plastic batons, allegedly patrolling neighbourhoods to enforce the new quarantine measures.
"In lots of places they (the police), following Kadyrov's orders, have started detaining everyone who happens to be outside... It's some sort of idiocy to detain people together in one room during a quarantine regime," Oleg Orlov, a member of human rights group Memorial, said.
Speaking on a television show on Monday, Kadyrov denied that any force was being used against violators of the new rules, TASS news agency reported.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Ten cargo planes will deliver millions of eggs for Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 04:08 PM
3M to increase production of face masks after Trump order
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 04:06 PM
Face masks no replacement for distance amid coronavirus -Fauci
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 03:29 PM
British PM Johnson stays in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 03:07 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 01:24 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for first time since March 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 01:01 PM
Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 12:49 PM
Hungary's Alkaloida can mass produce hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 12:45 PM
Coronavirus victim No. 37: 71-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 12:17 PM
NIS 5,000 in fines for breaking coronavirus regulations in Binyamina
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 08:05 AM
Singapore reports fifth person has died from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 06:17 AM
Fujifilm says new coronavirus test can produce results in two hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 06:05 AM
Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 04:20 AM
Drive-thru coronavirus testing to open in in Nazareth, Elad and Iksal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 03:22 AM
Trump tested again for coronavirus, result was negative -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 01:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by