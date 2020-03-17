Chemical spill reported at hazardous materials unit in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 17, 2020 08:56
A chemical spill was reported at the national headquarters of the Hazardous Materials Unit in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to the Jerusalem area Fire and Rescue Services. Monitoring engineers and additional teams are on their way to the scene.
