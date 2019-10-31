Chicago teachers to remain on strike, classes canceled for 11th day

Chicago's public school teachers will remain on strike, with classes canceled, for an 11th straight school day on Thursday, the school district said in a statement late on Wednesday.



The statement came as Chicago Teachers Union leaders said they had agreed to accept a tentative contract deal reached at the bargaining table, on condition the mayor agrees to their demand to extend the school year to make up for instructional days lost during the strike.

