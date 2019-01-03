Chief Justice Hayut: No umbilical cord between judges and politicians

Breaking news.
Chief Justice Esther Hayut said on Thursday that "there are some who speak about changing the course of the court-system ship," speaking against it, she said that just as judges are expected to cut off "the umbilical cord" to their backers, the backers too need to do the same.
Hayut was speaking in a professional conference held in Haifa.
