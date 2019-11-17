NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Chile police stopped rescue workers helping dying protester

SANTIAGO - Chile's independent human rights watchdog said on Saturday it would file a formal complaint for murder against police officers who allegedly prevented paramedics from attending a heart attack victim amid a protest Friday.
Security forces firing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons made it impossible for rescue workers to properly treat the victim, Chile's publicly-funded National Institute for Human Rights said.Twenty-nine year old Abel Acuna died shortly after at a nearby Santiago hospital.
Both the ambulance and a rescue worker were hit by projectiles as they attempted to help Acuna, the institute said.
The case joins more than 1,000 others currently under investigation by public prosecutors. Accusations of abuses by security forces ranging from torture to sexual violence have multiplied during weeks of anti-government unrest.
The protests in Chile began over a hike in metro fares but quickly spun out of control, often devolving into riots, looting and arson that have left more than 20 dead and thousands injured.
Sergio Micco, director of the human rights agency, called the incident "extremely serious," adding that this was the sixth case since protests began of police hampering the work of rescuers.
"This is not an isolated incident," Micco said.
Chile's police force could not be immediately reached for comment. They have previously said they are following protocols and are properly trained for riot control.
U.S. imposes travel ban on Cuba's interior minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 01:50 AM
U.N. warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 01:35 AM
Uruguay soccer team lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 01:15 AM
Deputy Defense Minister calls on Liberman to prevent minority government
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/17/2019 01:08 AM
Failed rocket launch from southern Gaza Strip
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/17/2019 12:04 AM
Five dead in San Diego shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 11:46 PM
Iranian official warns protesters that security forces could take action
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 11:35 PM
Pompeo: US supports Iran protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 11:23 PM
Odeh to Netanyahu: 'Mr. Magician, it's time to disappear'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 06:44 PM
IDF spots suspect crossing from Lebanon to Israel, detains the man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:40 PM
Bomb attack in Syrian town of Al-Bab kills 10 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 01:27 PM
Labor-Gesher leader Peretz: International coalition needed to fight Hamas
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 12:18 PM
Highway 334 blocked after suspected incendiary balloon found
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 11:16 AM
Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 08:59 AM
IDF attacks several Hamas posts overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 07:51 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by