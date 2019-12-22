Chilean policeman in court after protester run over

A Chilean policeman appeared in court on Saturday on a charge of grievous bodily harm after a 20-year-old protester was allegedly run over by an armored police vehicle during a protest in the capital on Friday evening.The policeman, whose name has not yet been officially confirmed, was released on bail pending further investigation, the regional prosecutor said in a press statement.The injured man was named by local media as Oscar Ignacio Pérez Cortéz. He is being treated in a private hospital for a suspected fractured pelvis, local newspaper El Mercurio reported.