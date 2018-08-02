August 02 2018
|
Av, 21, 5778
China calls for to push peace process for Korean peninsula

By REUTERS
August 2, 2018 10:29
SINGAPORE, - China on Thursday called for a push to establish a peace mechanism for the Korean peninsula as well as denuclearisation.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped the United States and North Korea - who agreed at a summit in June to end a nuclear standoff - would maintain contact and resolve each other's concerns to have success in their talks.

China, along with North Korea and the United States, is a signatory to the armistice that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. No peace treaty has been signed.

"We should, at the same time as realizing the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, push forward with establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula. These two have mutual influence on each other," Wang said in Singapore.

