China calls for to push peace process for Korean peninsula

SINGAPORE, - China on Thursday called for a push to establish a peace mechanism for the Korean peninsula as well as denuclearisation.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped the United States and North Korea - who agreed at a summit in June to end a nuclear standoff - would maintain contact and resolve each other's concerns to have success in their talks.
China, along with North Korea and the United States, is a signatory to the armistice that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. No peace treaty has been signed.
"We should, at the same time as realizing the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, push forward with establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula. These two have mutual influence on each other," Wang said in Singapore.