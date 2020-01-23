China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV
By REUTERS
JANUARY 23, 2020 03:21
SHANGHAI - China has confirmed 571 total cases of the new coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.At the end of Wednesday, 17 deaths from the virus have been reported, all in Hubei province.
