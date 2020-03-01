The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China confirms 573 new coronavirus cases on February 29

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2020 02:10
Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the country's health authority said on Sunday.
The number of deaths stood at 35, down from 47 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,870.
Of the deaths, 34 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The province also saw 570 of the new cases.
Greece's Health Ministry confirms 3 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 12:51 AM
Ireland confirms country's first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 11:20 PM
Shock grenade thrown past famous singer's house in central Israel - repor
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/29/2020 10:06 PM
Netanyahu rejects Liberman claims he told Jordan he would not annex Jordan Valley
Turkey halts passenger flights to and from Italy, Iraq and South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 09:54 PM
Netanyahu: I brought accomplishments to Israel despite investigations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/29/2020 07:38 PM
Iraq announces five new coronavirus cases -health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 06:26 PM
UN chief welcomes US-Taliban deal: You must sustain reduction in violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 06:04 PM
Turkish foreign minister calls for US Patriot missiles as support in Idli
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 05:44 PM
Britain reports number of coronavirus cases has risen to 23
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 04:56 PM
Northern Italian schools, universities to stay closed because of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 04:41 PM
US to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if conditions met
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 02:30 PM
Qatar reports its first coronavirus in man who returned from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 02:22 PM
Liberman alleges Netanyahu told Jordan he wouldn't annex Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/29/2020 01:05 PM
Pope resumes individual official audiences, cancels group meetings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 11:44 AM
