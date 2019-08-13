Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China denies Hong Kong port visit for U.S. Navy ships amid tensions

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 22:37
China has denied a request for two US Navy warships to visit Hong Kong in the coming weeks, US officials said on Tuesday, as the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the transport dock ship Green Bay had requested to visit later this month, while the guided-missile cruiser Lake Erie had requested to visit in September.

One of the officials said a specific reason was not given, but such a move is not unprecedented. In September 2018, China denied a similar request.


