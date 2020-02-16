The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China health official says controls starting to rein in coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 10:01
The measures China has adopted to rein in the spread of the coronavirus are starting to have an impact, said Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, on Sunday.
Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 10:03 AM
Palestinian with knife arrested after attempted attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/16/2020 09:24 AM
Canada to evacuate passengers from virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 05:47 AM
Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 05:11 AM
Hong Kong to arrange flights to take home passengers from Diamond Princes
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 04:12 AM
China reports 142 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 03:07 AM
New York police charge 14-year-old with murder of college student
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 10:11 PM
Michael Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton for VP role
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/15/2020 09:46 PM
Woman detained after throwing apple at PM Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/15/2020 09:31 PM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/15/2020 08:30 PM
Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 07:39 PM
Saudi minister - Iran must change behaviour before any talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:25 PM
Qatar says talks to end Gulf dispute were suspended in January
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:21 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia managing Libya conflict "at highest level"
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:18 PM
Erdogan, Trump discuss immediate halt to Idlib crisis - Turkish Pres.
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2020 06:15 PM
