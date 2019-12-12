China in close communication with U.S. on trade, minister says

China and the United States are in close communication on trade, its commerce ministry said on Thursday, declining to comment on possible retaliatory steps if Washington levies scheduled tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend.Washington is due to impose tariffs on almost $160 billion of Chinese imports such as video game consoles, computer monitors and toys on Sunday.U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss the planned tariffs, sources told Reuters previously.