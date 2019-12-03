The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China may ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from Xinjiang

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 04:53
China might ban all U.S. diplomatic passport-holders from entering the country's western Xinjiang autonomous region, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday.
Hu said in a tweet that China is also considering visa restrictions against U.S. officials and lawmakers with "odious performance" on the Xinjiang issue, in retaliation to legislation being prepared by the U.S. Congress. He did not say how he had obtained the information.

U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs, and members of other largely Muslim minority groups, have been detained in camps in the remote Xinjiang region. Top U.S. officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have criticised China publicly on the situation there.

China has denied mistreatment at the camps, which Beijing says provide vocational training to help eliminate religious extremism and teach new skills to people of the region. It has repeatedly demanded that U.S. and other foreign states critical of its policies in Xinjiang end their interference in China's domestic affairs.
 

