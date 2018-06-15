June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

China promises fast response if U.S. hurts its interests

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 09:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - China said on Friday it would respond quickly to protect itself if the United States hurts its interests, as US President Trump gets ready to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Trump is due to give details later on Friday. The list will contain 800 product categories, down from 1,300 previously, according to another administration official and an industry source familiar with the list.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 15, 2018
Turkey says its air strikes kill 26 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut