China reports 17 more cases of new virus strain

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year when much of the population travels.Three of those patients are seriously ill, according to a statement issued by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.The total number of patients infected by the disease in China, all of them in central Chinese city of Wuhan, has now climbed to 62. Two have died.The 17 new patients began exhibiting symptoms such as a fever or cough before Jan.13, the statement said.