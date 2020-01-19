The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China reports 17 more cases of new virus strain

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 19, 2020 04:49
China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year when much of the population travels.
Three of those patients are seriously ill, according to a statement issued by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.The total number of patients infected by the disease in China, all of them in central Chinese city of Wuhan, has now climbed to 62. Two have died.
The 17 new patients began exhibiting symptoms such as a fever or cough before Jan.13, the statement said.
Venezuelan president announces he's willing to negotiate with the US
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/19/2020 05:52 AM
UK's Johnson plans to move House of Lords to York
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2020 02:29 AM
Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 11:39 PM
Suspected incendiary balloons found in Sderot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/18/2020 05:36 PM
Four South Korean trekkers among seven missing in Nepal avalanche
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 02:21 PM
Yemen's rival powers battle over banknotes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 02:12 PM
North Korean foreign minister replaced - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 02:11 PM
Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 02:10 PM
UN Libya envoy hopes eastern oil ports closure ends in few days
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 01:34 PM
UN Libya mission 'deeply concerned' over disruption in oil production
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 01:08 PM
Czech Republic reports first H5N8 bird flu case in three years
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2020 12:41 PM
Palestinian woman arrested for suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/18/2020 11:34 AM
A man was killed when his vehicle overturned near the Dead Sea
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/18/2020 08:17 AM
Thousands evacuated from their homes in Fiji as cyclone strikes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/18/2020 04:25 AM
North Korea builds missiles ‘as fast as anyone’ says US Gen. Hyten
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/18/2020 03:33 AM
