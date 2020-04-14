The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China reports 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, 86 imported

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2020 03:53
SHANGHAI - China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday.
Of the total, 86 were imported, down from 98 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
China's state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day's imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.
The number of total confirmed cases in China now stands at 82,249. Its death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,341, with no new deaths on April 13. 


