China resolutely opposes U.S. Vice President's comments on Hong Kong

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 10:01
BEIJING - China on Friday said it is extremely indignant about a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence that accused China of curtailing the "rights and liberties" of people Hong Kong and resolutely opposes his comments.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing Friday that the United States should reflect on its own domestic issues, like gun violence, and correct its ways.Pence gave a major policy speech Thursday in which he declared support for the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and criticized the National Basketball Association for siding with the Communist Party in China and silencing free speech.


