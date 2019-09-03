Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China says Hong Kong's status as part of China not up for discussion

By REUTERS
September 3, 2019 11:01
Hong Kong's status as a Chinese territory is not up for discussion and Beijing will not sit idly by if the situation there endangers national security, China's Hong Kong affairs office said on Tuesday.

Xu Luying, spokeswoman of the central Chinese government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, told reporters the central government is confident that Hong Kong's government has the will and ability to end the violence as soon as possible.


