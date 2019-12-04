The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China says U.S bill on Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 10:09
BEIJING - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the U.S. bill targeting camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation in important areas.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a question on whether the bill will affect the ongoing trade negotiations. She said no one should underestimate Beijing's resolve to safeguard its interests on matters including Xinjiang.Asked on potential retaliatory measures being considered in response to the Xinjiang bill, Hua said anyone who undermines China's interests will pay the "due price" but did not elaborate on what specific steps Beijing would take.
Yisrael Beytenu presents new initiative to prevent elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 10:54 AM
Top diplomat in China's govt visits S. Korea after 4-year gap to mend tie
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:20 AM
Fiji to postpone sports contests as it battles measles outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:15 AM
Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:11 AM
Olympics-'Anti-terrorism drills' conducted ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 10:06 AM
Gideon Sa'ar: In case of third elections the Likud will suffer collapse
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 09:01 AM
IDF arrests 15 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 07:52 AM
US says won't speculate on possible China retaliation to Xinjiang bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 07:43 AM
Pope condemns Iraq's 'harsh' crackdown on protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 06:21 AM
China says opposes U.S. House bill on Uighurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 04:23 AM
Blue and White MK: We won't sit with Netanyahu after another election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 04:16 AM
Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri backs businessman Samir al-Khatib as next PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:18 PM
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid - media reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:17 PM
Five rockets hit base hosting US forces in western Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 07:31 PM
Trump: North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'likes sending rockets up, doesn't he?'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 07:26 PM
