The United States was the first nation to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

The United States has acted to create and spread fear following a coronavirus outbreak in China instead of offering any signficant assistance, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday."All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example," Hua told an online news briefing, adding that China hoped countries would make judgments and responses that were reasonable, calm and based on science.