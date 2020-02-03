The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China says good communication with Taiwan on coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 14:39
China told the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday that it had shared full information on coronavirus with authorities in Taiwan, where there have been 10 confirmed cases, and that channels of communication across the straits were "unblocked."
The Beijing government is sincere in resolving Taiwan's concerns on the virus and "measures taken are positive," China's delegate Li Song told the WHO's executive board in Geneva.
But Li denounced what he called Taiwan's authorities "lies and excuses" related to its inability to attend WHO meetings, where the island regarded by Beijing as a renegade province is represented by the mainland - under WHO rules.
Earlier, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that China was using "the right strategy" to combat the virus, but did not refer to the Taiwan controversy. "It is time (for the world) to prepare based on the opportunity created now, which is low spread or slow spread" abroad," Tedros said.
Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 03:31 PM
Multiple victims shot on California bus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 03:21 PM
Sporting events affected due to coronavirus epidemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:21 PM
Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic gestures
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:15 PM
ISIS claims south London attack - Amaq news agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:07 PM
UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:54 PM
Turkey says its overnight death toll up to six in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:46 PM
Israeli patient with possible coronavirus symptoms reported in Bnei Berak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 01:43 PM
Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accuser's testimony
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:43 PM
Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:37 PM
Pressure over French detainees will bring no results
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:32 PM
China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:30 PM
Russia still concerned by militant attacks in Syria's Idlib - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:28 PM
Chinese cerebral palsy victim dies after caretaker quarantined for virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:27 PM
WHO chief says no need to halt travel to beat China virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by