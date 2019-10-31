China says to proceed with trade negotiations with U.S. as planned

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing and Washington will proceed with the bilateral trade negotiations according to plan and that the talks are progressing well.



The ministry, in a statement, said the two sides remain in close communication and that the lead trade negotiators for Beijing and Washington will hold a telephone call on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to sign an interim trade deal during the Nov. 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month in Chile, but Chilean officials canceled the summit to focus on restoring law and order in the country amid violent protests.

