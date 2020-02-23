The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China still in crucial stage of coronavirus battle - President Xi Jinping

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 14:00
BEIJING - China's measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak have been effective, but the battle is still at a crucial stage, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.
The situation is showing a positive trend after arduous efforts but remains serious and complex, state television quoted him as saying.He said the outbreak will have a relatively big hit on the economy and society but the government will step up policy support to help achieve economic and social development targets for 2020.
China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and roll out new policy steps in a timely way, he said, adding the government will also study and roll out phased tax cuts to help tide small firms over difficulties.
Iran says in total 43 infected with coronavirus, 8 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 01:50 PM
Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 01:43 PM
Hamas official: we have not reached an understanding with Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 01:37 PM
Iraq extends ban on border crossings by Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 01:33 PM
Netanyahu and Litzman discuss coronavirus dangers in Israel
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/23/2020 01:00 PM
Education Minister Peretz to stop travel to Poland due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 12:10 PM
Public health comes before diplomatic relations, Foreign Ministry says
Israel expected to prohibit entry to South Koreans, Japanese - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 10:29 AM
Twenty polling stations being readied due to coronavirus
Baby locked in vehicle rescued by Israeli police
  • By CELIA JEAN
  • 02/23/2020 09:44 AM
China reports 97 more deaths, 648 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 08:42 AM
South Korea: Fourth patient dies from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 03:45 AM
Erdan: Police preparing for coronavirus-related election interference
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 02/22/2020 10:10 PM
Education Ministry sends medical escort team to quarantined schoolchildren
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/22/2020 08:21 PM
Netanyahu to hold coronavirus status evaluation meetings on Sunday
