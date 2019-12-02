The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory.
The Chinese government also sanctioned U.S.-headquartered non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch for supporting extremist, violent activities in Hong Kong, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.Last week, China said it would take "firm counter measures" if the United States continues to interfere in Hong Kong.
Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 09:39 AM
Woman killed in car accident near Kfar Tavor in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 08:52 AM
Hong Kong gears up for lunchtime rallies after weekend unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 07:58 AM
IDF arrests eleven suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 07:18 AM
China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 06:29 AM
Plane crash north of San Antonio International Airport kills three- NBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 05:13 AM
53 dead in measles outbreak in Samoa, vast majority aged under four
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 04:33 AM
White House will not participate in Wednesday impeachment hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 02:51 AM
U.S.-China trade deal "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation"
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 02:40 AM
Labour gain further ground in UK election polls, now just 9 points behind
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 02:22 AM
Australian minister: China holding citizen in 'unacceptable' conditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 01:39 AM
No comment from White House on impeachment hearing as deadline passes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 01:06 AM
Young son of Ukranian politician killed in gun attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 12:10 AM
Bus crash in Tunisia kills at least 24 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2019 09:05 PM
Michal Sela's murder crime scene shows signs of struggle - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/01/2019 08:13 PM
