Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China threatens to invade Hong Kong as protests continue

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 11:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - China's People's Liberation Army is a strong force and will defend every part of its territory, a spokesman of China's Hong Kong affairs office said, when asked about possible use of Chinese troops in the Asian financial hub riven by protests.

Yang Guang, spokesman for China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, told a briefing in Beijing that Hong Kong authorities were capable of bringing under control the situation there.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
Any Turkish incursion into Syria "unacceptable" - Pentagon chief

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings