Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China to counter U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Asia

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 04:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 China will take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

Fu Cong, director general of the foreign ministry's arms control department, made the comments in Beijing at a press briefing.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday in Australia that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, possibly within months.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
Trump imposes sanctions on Venezuelan government's assets

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings