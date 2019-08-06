China to counter U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Asia

China will take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.



Fu Cong, director general of the foreign ministry's arms control department, made the comments in Beijing at a press briefing.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday in Australia that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, possibly within months.

