China to stagger the return of students to school to curb coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 10:03
China will stagger the return of students to school across different regions in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, a government education official said on Wednesday.
Wang Dengfeng, an official in charge of virus prevention at the Ministry of Education, told a media briefing that China would coordinate with schools and local authorities to try to reduce the number of students returning at any one time.
Ten provinces and regions as well as the municipalities of Shanghai and Chongqing have all announced that schools will remain closed until at least the beginning of March, as they try to get to grips with the epidemic that has already killed more than 1,100 people on the Chinese mainland.
Incendiary balloons found in Eshkol Regional Council
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/12/2020 08:54 AM
Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 06:35 AM
Former Massachusetts Governor Patrick to end 2020 presidential bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 05:58 AM
US Senator Bennet drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 03:47 AM
Businessman Andrew Yang to end presidential bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 03:23 AM
Trump projected to win Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 03:00 AM
Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 02:13 AM
Jussie Smollett faces new hate-crime hoax charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 01:01 AM
94 coronavirus deaths registered in Hubei Province on Tuesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/12/2020 12:29 AM
Trump: military should consider discipline for ousted aide Vindman
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 12:05 AM
Taliban, US representatives discuss ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 11:39 PM
Rocket fired towards Israel lands in open field
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 11:32 PM
Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 08:44 PM
Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers killed as rebels hit back in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 08:42 PM
Two associates of main suspect behind Jerusalem ramming attack arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 07:06 PM
