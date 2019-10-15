Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China urges Turkey to halt military action in Syria-foreign ministry

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 11:10
China's foreign ministry urged Turkey on Tuesday to stop military action in Syria and "come back to the right track." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing in Beijing.

Turkey launched a military incursion into northeast Syria last week, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. troops away from the area. On Monday, Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey and called on the country to stop.


