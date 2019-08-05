China urges U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
HONG KONG - China urged the United States on Monday to stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, and said it firmly stands behind the one country, two systems.
The Foreign ministry said in a statement that no one should underestimate China's resolve to safeguard the stability of Hong Kong.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});