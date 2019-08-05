Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China urges U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong

By REUTERS
August 5, 2019 17:30
HONG KONG - China urged the United States on Monday to stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, and said it firmly stands behind the one country, two systems.

The Foreign ministry said in a statement that no one should underestimate China's resolve to safeguard the stability of Hong Kong.


