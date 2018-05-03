May 03 2018
Iyar, 18, 5778
China vows to crack down on rural organized crime

By REUTERS
May 3, 2018 03:10
SHANGHAI - China will crack down on organized crime in the countryside in a bid to prevent gangs from manipulating elections or exploiting rural resources, the civil affairs ministry said.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs said in comments published on its website late on Wednesday it would crack down on attempts by rural gangsters to intervene in village-level politics, monopolise rural resources, take over collectively owned assets and use "clan power" to oppress village communities.

The ministry also said it would improve the education and supervision of rural officials and fight against bureaucratism as part of the "protracted battle" against rural organized crime.

It said only a small minority of village committee members were involved in organized crime but local civil affairs departments needed to provide more staff and funding to help fight against violations.


