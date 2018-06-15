June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

China vows to retaliate in response to latest U.S. tariff measures

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 16:26
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - China plans to impose tariff measures of similar size and intensity in its bid to fight back against the United States, as the world's two largest economies engage in a bitter trade dispute.

The comments by the country's commerce ministry came within minutes of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would adopt a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China related to intellectual property and technology, and pledged further levies if China took retaliatory steps.

"China is unwilling to have a trade war, but the Chinese side has no choice but to strongly oppose this, due to the United States' myopic behaviour that will harm both parties," the commerce ministry said on its website on Friday.

China's commerce ministry said the measures harm the interests of both countries and disrupt world trade order.

"We will immediately introduce tariff measures of the same scale and strength. All the results from the negotiations previously reached by the two parties will be invalid."

Washington and Beijing appeared increasingly headed toward a trade war after several rounds of negotiations failed to resolve U.S. complaints over Chinese industrial policy, market access and a $375 billion trade gap.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 15, 2018
Report: Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Trump meeting this summer

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut