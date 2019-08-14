Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China's HK office condemns "near-terrorist acts" at Hong Kong airport

By REUTERS
August 14, 2019 08:01
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

China's Hong Kong affairs office condemned what it called "near-terrorist acts" at Hong Kong's airport and reiterated support for local authorities to severely punish those responsible amid an escalating crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.


The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, in a statement issued on Wednesday, also strongly condemned attacks against a reporter from China's Global Times newspaper and a traveler at the airport by what it said were violent protesters.
Hong Kong's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted over the past two days as protesters clashed with riot police. 


