China's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the United States not to escalate tensions in the Middle East with more military force after a U.S. strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander last week.Zhang Jun, speaking to reporters at the UN, called on all parties to exercise restraint in the region.

