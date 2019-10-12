Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China's Xi says he will pursue bilateral ties discussed with India's Modi

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 10:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MAMALLAPURAM, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday he had a free and frank discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would pursue proposals the two leaders discussed to improve bilateral ties.

Xi and Modi held several hours of one-on-one talks in a southern seaside Indian town in their second annual summit designed to break through decades of distrust between their countries over border disputes, a ballooning trade deficit and China's close military ties with India's arch rival, Pakistan."Yesterday and today we have engaged in candid discussions and as friends," Xi said in opening remarks as the two leaders sat down for formal talks with their delegations.

"I look forward to further discussions, I may follow up on proposals discussed yesterday," he said, without elaborating.

Ties were ruffled when India revoked the special status of the Himalayan territory of Kashmir in August, angering both Pakistan, which claims the region, and its all-weather ally China.

Modi noted in his opening remarks that he and Xi had agreed to manage their differences prudently and not let them snowball into disputes.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 12, 2019
Monitor: 74 Kurdish-led fighters killed in Turkish offensive

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings