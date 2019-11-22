NYC Conference
China's Xi says wants to work out 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

BEIJING - China wants to work out an initial trade agreement with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, but it is not afraid to retaliate when necessary, President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
"We want to work for a 'phase one' agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality," Xi told representatives of an international forum, according to a pool report."When necessary we will fight back, but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war. We did not initiate this trade war and this is not something we want."
Xi was at the Great Hall of the People responding to questions from representatives of the New Economy Forum organized by Bloomberg LP in Beijing.
Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 03:05 AM
Mike Pompeo: The U.S. will 'expose and sanction' Iran's 'abuses'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 02:46 AM
Donald Trump: Iran unstable, regime has shut down entire internet
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/22/2019 02:23 AM
UK Conservatives to raise property purchase tax for non-residents
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2019 02:02 AM
Driver attempts to run over security guards in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 10:58 PM
Likud supporters in protest: The people no longer believe the system
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 08:30 PM
Blue and White chairman appeals to Knesset to make Benny Gantz PM
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 08:09 PM
Elizbeth Warren: Netanyahu like ‘pal’ Trump will stop at nothing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 08:06 PM
Lapid: The PM cannot strike in Syria at night and then confront courts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 08:01 PM
Mandelblit: I indicted Netanyahu with a heavy heart, but fully
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 07:37 PM
‘Netanyahu must resign from all his Ministerial positions’ – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 07:30 PM
Likud MK Shlomo Karai warns ‘an army led by one man’ marches on PM
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 07:23 PM
Ashkenazi: Netanyahu should focus on his defense, not lead the nation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 07:12 PM
Blue and White: A PM up to his neck in alleged corruption cannot lead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 07:09 PM
Oren Hazan: ‘Now we will see the moral compass of our elected officials’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 07:03 PM
