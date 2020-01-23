The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 23, 2020 08:44
A new coronavirus spreading from the city of Wuhan has put a spotlight on China's poorly regulated wild animal trade - driven by relentless demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine.
China's markets, where wild and often poached animals are packed together, have been described as a breeding ground for disease and an incubator for a multitude of viruses to evolve and jump the species barrier to humans.
More than 500 people have been infected by the new flu-like virus that authorities say emerged from illegally traded wildlife in a seafood market in the central Chinese city, with the death toll at 17 and expected to rise.
"The origin of the new coronavirus is the wildlife sold illegally in a Wuhan seafood market," Gao Fu, director of China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing.
Preliminary research suggested that in the most recent stage of its evolution, the Wuhan virus was passed on to humans from snakes. But Chinese government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources.
Conservationists and health experts have long denounced the trade in wildlife for its impact on biodiversity and the potential for spreading disease in markets.
"The animal welfare part of this is obvious, but much more hidden is this stashing and mixing of all these species together in a very small area, with secretions and urine mixed up together," said Christian Walzer, executive director of the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society.
China's wet markets have already been blamed for outbreaks of other infectious diseases in China and southeast Asia, including the virus responsible for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2003.
"The other thing you have to consider is that these animals are massively stressed in these cages so their immune systems fail very quickly," said Walzer.
"It is a perfect system. You couldn't do it any better if you tried," Walzer said of the markets' propensity to generate viruses.
MARKET FORCES
Photographs taken at the Wuhan market before it was closed at the end of last year show cages packed with snakes, porcupines and foxes. Media said about 50 types of wild animal were on sale at the market, including endangered pangolins.
According to a report by the China Business Journal, a state-owned paper that interviewed the sister of a vendor infected by the virus, snakes, ducks and wild rabbits were popular at the market.
Since the outbreak began, authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere have shut down markets, zoos and forest parks, suspended trade in live poultry and the trade and transport of wild animals, though residents in some areas said the measures appeared to be largely symbolic.
The southeastern province of Guangdong, where a wide variety of animals are sold, has long been regarded as a prime source of new diseases.
Scientists believe SARS was caused by cross-species transmission in the province - with the blame initially falling on masked palm civets, which are considered a delicacy.
Authorities slaughtered thousands of the animals although bats were later believed to have been the source of SARS.
After SARS, China tried to improve the way the animal trade is regulated. At the same time, authorities have tried to curb the poaching of exotic species and has a long list of officially protected wildlife.
But efforts to protect animals often lose out to generations of tradition.
Environmentalists have long campaigned for new laws to restrict the use of wild animals in Chinese medicine and to develop synthetic alternatives.
But many animal products are still easily available.
Snakes, peacocks and even crocodiles are on sale via Taobao, a Chinese e-commerce website run by Alibaba.
Reuters contacted an Inner Mongolia resident named Gong Jian who sells snake, camel, crocodile and deer meat via WeChat.
Given booming business, he said he was aiming to expand his online marketing.
"Customers really like the crocodile - they stew it," he said.
Iran welcomes dialog with Gulf neighbors - foreign minister tweets
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 09:33 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes city of Adak in Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 08:35 AM
Chinese listed companies ramp up virus efforts after president's call
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 08:21 AM
Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:53 AM
Zion shines in debut, but Spurs stop Pelicans
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:24 AM
Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:19 AM
Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 05:44 AM
Mike Pompeo: The Lebanese people demand a new direction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:11 AM
16 people monitored for contact with US coronavirus victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:42 AM
China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:21 AM
Infiltrators from Gaza reportedly seen, shot in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 11:45 PM
Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:12 PM
Pompeo says he'll testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:40 PM
Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:37 PM
Mexico: Possible case of coronavirus under investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by