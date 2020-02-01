Chinese Premier to EU: Please facilitate procurement of medical supplies
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 10:20
Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang turned to the European Union on Saturday in a desperate attempt to receive aide regarding the coronavirus.He asked that the EU facilitate China's urgent procurement of medical supplies.
