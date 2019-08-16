Chinese U.N. ambassador urges India, Pakistan to avoid unilateral action on Kashmir

The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said on Friday that members of the Security Council generally feel India and Pakistan should both refrain from unilateral action over Kashmir.



Zhang told reporters that the situation in Kashmir is "already very tense and very dangerous."

