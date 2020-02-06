Chinese doctor who warned of coronavirus dies of virus

Chinese medical doctor Li Wenliang died after being infected with coronavirus, Chinese state media reported on Thursday. He was 34 years old and among the first to inform authorities about the spread of the virus.



His original warning was in the form of social media posts he wrote during the last month of 2019.



He mentioned a previous outbreak of Sars and warned other medical care givers to wear protective clothing.



He was warned by the Chinese authorities that he was “making false comments” and “sharing false information.”