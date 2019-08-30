Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Chinese envoy tells U.S. not to meddle in Ukraine's affairs

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 17:07
China's ambassador to Ukraine, Du Wei, told the United States on Friday not to interfere in Kiev's affairs.

The statement came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton told Ukraine to avoid being lured into China's orbit by what he called Beijing's "debt diplomacy" amid a Chinese move to buy a Ukrainian aerospace giant.


