Chinese football association to postpone 2020 games to contain coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2020 04:52
SHANGHAI - The Chinese Football Association said on Thursday it will postpone domestic games in 2020 due to rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country.
Football games at all levels and involving all types in China will be postponed, in order to help control the virus spread, the association said in a statement on its website.
Indonesia preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:34 AM
New Zealand to charter flight to help citizens leave Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:22 AM
Two of three Japanese evacuees from Wuhan with coronavirus had no symptom
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:56 AM
Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:21 AM
South Korea president urges calm amid protests over quarantine sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:42 AM
Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 170 in China as infections rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:44 AM
Ukraine part of Bolton manuscript should not be classified - lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:36 AM
China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 162 in province
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 12:35 AM
IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 12:08 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border area
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 09:20 PM
IDF reinforces soldiers in Judea and Samaria region
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:15 PM
Russian President Putin signed decree to pardon Naama Issachar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 07:11 PM
Israel weighs halting flights to and from China over Coronavirus
  • By JPOST.COM STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 05:53 PM
Four injured in traffic accident in north of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 05:24 PM
Police close Old City entrance following suspected stabbing attempt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:25 PM
