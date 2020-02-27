The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Man killed in alleged drone strike in southern Syria

According to initial unconfirmed reports, the man was identified as Emad al-Tawil, a Hezbollah operative

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 14:52
A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza in June
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man was killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike as he was driving his car near the village of Hadar in the southern Syrian province of Quneitra on Thursday.
According to initial unconfirmed reports, the man was identified as Emad al-Tawil, a Hezbollah operative active in establishing and entrenching a covert force in the Syrian Golan Heights that is designed to act against Israel when given the order.
The Golan Project has its headquarters in Damascus and the Lebanese capital of Beirut there are tens of operatives operating in the Syrian towns of Hadar, Quinetra and Erneh who collect intelligence on Israel and military movement on the Israeli Golan Heights.
According to the IDF, the Hezbollah militants involved in the clandestine project focus on familiarizing themselves with the Syrian Golan Heights and on gathering intelligence on Israel and the border area. They are also working to establish intelligence gathering capabilities against Israel, operating from civilian observation posts and regime military positions near the border.
The IDF believes that the next war on the northern border will not be contained to one front, but along the entire northern border with both Lebanon and Syria. The military also expects that during the next war Hezbollah will try to bring the fight to the home front by infiltrating Israeli communities to inflict significant civilian and military casualties.
In July Mashour Zidan, a resident of the Druze village of Hader in the Syrian Golan Heights, was killed after an IED planted in his car exploded as he was driving near the Syrian town of Sasa in southern Syria.
According to a report in Haaretz, Zidan was responsible for recruiting volunteers from villages near the border with Israel in order to gather intelligence about IDF movements and hide explosive devices, light weapons, machine guns and anti-tank missiles in their homes.
Two days before Zidan was assassinated, the Daily Beast published a report with several Hezbollah commanders saying that the majority of deployment has taken place on the Lebanese side of the border, the group has also bolstered its forces on the Syrian Golan Heights, bordering Israel.
Israel has remained mum on the attacks, but the Jewish State has made it clear that it won’t accept Hezbollah’s growing presence in the Syrian Golan.


Tags Syria drone airstrikes
