Clalit Health Services' hospital and clinic strike on Sunday

All employees — except for physicians — of the largest health fund, Clalit Health Services plan to go on strike Sunday, the Histadrut General Labor Federation announced on Wednesday.



The one-day strike will affect all Clalit institutions, including its hospitals and its community clinics, which will care only for urgent cases.



The strike will include nurses, administrative and maintenance workers, paramedical workers, technicians and others. The Histadrut said the decision to initiate the work stoppage was due to the Treasury’s “delay and failure to implement labor agreements.” The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond for comment.



