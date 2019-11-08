Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Clashes between protesters and government supporters in Bolivia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 03:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Protests and marches have been ongoing in Bolivia as a response to claims of electoral fraud in the 2019 general election.

Clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters in La Paz occured Thursday, where police fired non-lethal weapons to dispel the crowds. 


Related Content

Breaking news
November 8, 2019
Pentagon: We will continue to aid Kurdish militias

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings