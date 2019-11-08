Clashes between protesters and government supporters in Bolivia

Protests and marches have been ongoing in Bolivia as a response to claims of electoral fraud in the 2019 general election.



Clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters in La Paz occured Thursday, where police fired non-lethal weapons to dispel the crowds.



